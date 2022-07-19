'Botched-up' family planning surgery claims woman's life in Odisha's Nuapada

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Tension flared up in Bargaon village under Khariar block on Sunday night after a 27-year-old woman died due to alleged botched-up family planning operation. Irate villagers of Bargaon staged protest in front of Khariar police station demanding action against the doctor who performed the surgery.

The deceased woman was identified as Deepa Kaibarta, a mother of three children. Sources said that Deepa was admitted to Khariar sub-divisional hospital for surgical sterilisation on July 11. After her surgery by the gynaecologist, she was shifted to Nuapada district headquarters hospital.

However, Deepa complained of severe stomach pain and her health condition started to deteriorate. She also suffered profuse internal bleeding.Deepa was finally referred to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla on July 15. However, she succumbed while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning.

After the woman’s body was brought back to Khariar, her family members along with a large number of villagers staged demonstration outside Khariar police station at around 9 pm demanding action against the doctor. The agitators also demanded compensation for the bereaved family.

Villagers alleged that the doctor cut Deepa's food pipe during the surgery. They further claimed that the doctor has a history of conducting botched-up surgeries in the past. Later, police held discussion with the agitating villagers following which the protest was called off at around 12:30 am.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Khariar Santak Jena said that the woman's family members have lodged a complaint against the doctor alleging dereliction of duty. The postmortem of the victim was conducted on Monday.

Further investigation is underway, the SDPO added.Contacted, chief district medical officer of Nuapada Sobharani Mishra remained tight-lipped over the issue.

