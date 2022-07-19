Farmers in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur allege paddy procurement policy flout by PACS

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of farmers under the aegis of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangthan (NNKS) demonstrated in front of the Collector's office on Monday protesting alleged wilful violation of procurement policy by Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) during the last Kharif procurement.

They also demanded fulfilment of a 14-point charter of demands. The farmers alleged that nearly 8000 tokens with 3 lakh quintal of paddy lapsed last Kharif during procurement 2021-2022.

Though steps had been taken for assessment and renewal but nothing materialised. Aggrieved, hundreds of farmers under the banner of NNKS had organised mass dharna in front of collector’s office even last year demanding lifting of paddy from the farmers.

But neither the administration nor Civil Supplies Department showed any interest in fulfilling the demands. As a result, tonnes of paddy turned into compost at different paddy procurement centres (PPCS).

On Monday, farmers demanded action against all involved in the alleged nexus between officials of the Cooperation Department, secretaries of PACS, agents involved in paddy procurement and other employees of the department.

They also demanded that those PACS involved in the fracas last year should be barred in the coming Kharif season.

The farmers also urged the Centre to hike the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy to Rs 2,930 per quintal for farmers in the face of vagaries of nature, besides a bonus of Rs 100 on prevailing MSP of Rs 2040. "To stop distress sale of vegetables, we have requested to set up cold storages in the district and also open vegetable procurement centres in different locations," they said.

Farmer leaders Akshya Kumar, Sesadev Nanda, Debi Prasad Moharana, Rasmi Ranjan Swain and others squatted near the Collector's office demanding fulfilment of demands. They also vowed to intensify stir if their demands are not met. Meanwhile, NNKS submitted the memorandum to the State government through sub-collector Dharmendra Mallick.

