Home States Odisha

Former elephant squad member attempts immolation during public hearing in Dhenkanal

He was for some reason, reportedly terminated from service and his seven months’ salary allegedly held up by forest authorities.

Published: 19th July 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

immolation

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Peeved with termination from services and deprived of salary for seven months, Babu Sahoo (40), a former elephant squad member engaged in Mahabi Road Forest range, on Monday, attempted self-immolation during the public hearing conducted by District Collector Saroj Kumar Sethy at Parjang block office.

He was rescued by policemen and general public before any damage could happen.According to reports, Babu of Kadapada village was working with the elephant squad for last 10 years. He was for some reason, reportedly terminated from service and his seven months’ salary allegedly held up by forest authorities.

Unable to bear the trauma, he attempted the extreme step during the public hearing where senior forest officers were present. As soon as he poured kerosene on his body, alert police men and public rescued him.

The Collector called forest officials to ensure his reinstatement and clearance of salary arrears. Kamakhyanagar SDPO Ranjan Dey said the matter has been taken up with the forest authorities.
However, no case has been registered with the police.   

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp