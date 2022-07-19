Former elephant squad member attempts immolation during public hearing in Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Peeved with termination from services and deprived of salary for seven months, Babu Sahoo (40), a former elephant squad member engaged in Mahabi Road Forest range, on Monday, attempted self-immolation during the public hearing conducted by District Collector Saroj Kumar Sethy at Parjang block office.

He was rescued by policemen and general public before any damage could happen.According to reports, Babu of Kadapada village was working with the elephant squad for last 10 years. He was for some reason, reportedly terminated from service and his seven months’ salary allegedly held up by forest authorities.

Unable to bear the trauma, he attempted the extreme step during the public hearing where senior forest officers were present. As soon as he poured kerosene on his body, alert police men and public rescued him.

The Collector called forest officials to ensure his reinstatement and clearance of salary arrears. Kamakhyanagar SDPO Ranjan Dey said the matter has been taken up with the forest authorities.

However, no case has been registered with the police.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

