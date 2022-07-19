Home States Odisha

Odisha lost Rs 122.48 crore to cyber frauds in four years: Government

Behera informed that 1,034 persons were also arrested between 2018 and April, 2022 for harassing people on social media.

Published: 19th July 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)

Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cyber criminals have swindled a whopping Rs 122.48 crore from Odisha over the last four years. Replying to a question of Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, MoS Home Tusharkanti Behera informed the Assembly that the amount was swindled from the unsuspecting victims between 2018 and April, 2022.

Of the total amount, Odisha Police managed to recover only Rs 2.87 crore during the period. Police also arrested 24 inter-State anti-socials for their alleged involvement in cyber crimes. Behera informed that 1,034 persons were also arrested between 2018 and April, 2022 for harassing people on social media. He added that cyber crime police stations are being set up across the State to curb online frauds.

The State has been frequently witnessing cyber crimes in the recent years. There has also been a rise in such frauds in the State Capital over the last two years. About 146 cyber crimes were reported under Bhubaneswar Urban Police District in 2021 as compared to 108 in 2020.

Meanwhile, a local has recently lodged a complaint at Cyber police station alleging that miscreants duped him of over `2 lakh on the promise of providing him higher returns by depositing his money in United States share market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber Crime Odisha cyber fraud Soumya Ranjan Patnaik Odisha Police
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp