Home States Odisha

Rayagada’s Kashipur still in diarrhoea grip, four more affected

Rayagada Sub-Collector Bhimsen Sabar and chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr LM Routray also visited the affected villages and reviewed the situation.

Published: 19th July 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Panic continues to grip residents of several villages in Rayagada’s Kashipur as diarrhoea is showing no signs of relenting in the block. On Sunday night, four more persons of Sankarada and Kodipar villages were admitted to Tikiri hospital after being affected by the water-borne disease. Earlier, 56 persons of Kashipur, Tikiri, Sankarada, Dudukabahal and Kodipar panchayats were hospitalised for diarrhoea.

In the last nine days, seven persons have died and over 150 affected by the disease in Kashipur block. At least 83 patients admitted to hospitals in Tikiri, Kashipur, Rayagada, Ushapada and Koraput have been discharged. However, around 60 patients are still undergoing treatment in these hospitals.

Sources said apart from three mobile health units, two teams comprising specialists from Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Koraput and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) reached Tikiri to take stock of the situation. On Monday, a team of RMRC led by Dr BB Pal visited the affected villages and collected water samples for test. It is suspected that consumption of contaminated water has led to the diarrhoea outbreak in the area. The health teams distributed ORS and halogen tablets to villagers having symptoms of diarrhoea. Besides, villagers were urged to consume boiled water.

Rayagada Sub-Collector Bhimsen Sabar and chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr LM Routray also visited the affected villages and reviewed the situation. Rayagada MLA Makarand Muduli and Zilla Parishad president Saraswati Majhi met patients in hospitals and held discussions with Collector Swadha Dev Singh and the CDMO over the prevailing situation. Meanwhile, the condition of two patients who were shifted to the MCH at Koraput is still critical, said sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayagada Kashipur Diarrhoea Sankarada
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp