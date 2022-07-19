Rayagada’s Kashipur still in diarrhoea grip, four more affected

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Panic continues to grip residents of several villages in Rayagada’s Kashipur as diarrhoea is showing no signs of relenting in the block. On Sunday night, four more persons of Sankarada and Kodipar villages were admitted to Tikiri hospital after being affected by the water-borne disease. Earlier, 56 persons of Kashipur, Tikiri, Sankarada, Dudukabahal and Kodipar panchayats were hospitalised for diarrhoea.

In the last nine days, seven persons have died and over 150 affected by the disease in Kashipur block. At least 83 patients admitted to hospitals in Tikiri, Kashipur, Rayagada, Ushapada and Koraput have been discharged. However, around 60 patients are still undergoing treatment in these hospitals.

Sources said apart from three mobile health units, two teams comprising specialists from Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Koraput and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) reached Tikiri to take stock of the situation. On Monday, a team of RMRC led by Dr BB Pal visited the affected villages and collected water samples for test. It is suspected that consumption of contaminated water has led to the diarrhoea outbreak in the area. The health teams distributed ORS and halogen tablets to villagers having symptoms of diarrhoea. Besides, villagers were urged to consume boiled water.

Rayagada Sub-Collector Bhimsen Sabar and chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr LM Routray also visited the affected villages and reviewed the situation. Rayagada MLA Makarand Muduli and Zilla Parishad president Saraswati Majhi met patients in hospitals and held discussions with Collector Swadha Dev Singh and the CDMO over the prevailing situation. Meanwhile, the condition of two patients who were shifted to the MCH at Koraput is still critical, said sources.

BERHAMPUR: Panic continues to grip residents of several villages in Rayagada’s Kashipur as diarrhoea is showing no signs of relenting in the block. On Sunday night, four more persons of Sankarada and Kodipar villages were admitted to Tikiri hospital after being affected by the water-borne disease. Earlier, 56 persons of Kashipur, Tikiri, Sankarada, Dudukabahal and Kodipar panchayats were hospitalised for diarrhoea. In the last nine days, seven persons have died and over 150 affected by the disease in Kashipur block. At least 83 patients admitted to hospitals in Tikiri, Kashipur, Rayagada, Ushapada and Koraput have been discharged. However, around 60 patients are still undergoing treatment in these hospitals. Sources said apart from three mobile health units, two teams comprising specialists from Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Koraput and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) reached Tikiri to take stock of the situation. On Monday, a team of RMRC led by Dr BB Pal visited the affected villages and collected water samples for test. It is suspected that consumption of contaminated water has led to the diarrhoea outbreak in the area. The health teams distributed ORS and halogen tablets to villagers having symptoms of diarrhoea. Besides, villagers were urged to consume boiled water. Rayagada Sub-Collector Bhimsen Sabar and chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr LM Routray also visited the affected villages and reviewed the situation. Rayagada MLA Makarand Muduli and Zilla Parishad president Saraswati Majhi met patients in hospitals and held discussions with Collector Swadha Dev Singh and the CDMO over the prevailing situation. Meanwhile, the condition of two patients who were shifted to the MCH at Koraput is still critical, said sources.