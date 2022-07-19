Sundargarh police launches campaign to rein in ragging

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the uproar over the suicide of a Plus III first-year student of BJB College after being allegedly harassed by her hostel seniors, Sundargarh police district has launched an anti-ragging campaign to curb the menace in educational institutions.

The anti-ragging campaign holds significance as offline classes have commenced in high schools/colleges after a two-year gap due to Covid-19 restrictions. There are at least 25 high schools/colleges under Sundargarh police district. Ten such educational institutions have been selected for conducting the anti-ragging campaign.

On July 8, Bargaon police organised an awareness programme on ragging in Panchayat Samiti College. SDPO Sashank Sekhar Beura and other police officers interacted with around 250 students and educated them about the legal provisions of ragging and the consequences for those indulging in such unlawful activities.

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said the campaign aims to make students aware of the effects of ragging and its legal aspects. Police are also encouraging authorities of high schools/colleges to set up their own anti-ragging cells.

“The anti-ragging programme is being organised in presence of principals, professors and students. Police officers are sharing the national anti-ragging helpline number with students who are also being asked to dial the Emergency Response Support System number 112 in case they come across any incident of ragging,” Nath added.

A senior police officer said, “Many students suffered from mental stress when they were in isolation during the pandemic. After the resumption of classes, some students could also be facing peer pressure. Besides, there are students who became seniors without attending classes and they may not be aware of the adverse effects of ragging.”Anti-ragging programmes will be organised in high schools and colleges in Kutra, Rajgangpur, Birmitrapur, Sundargarh and Sadar areas in the coming days, the officer added.

