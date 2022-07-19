Home States Odisha

Sundargarh police launches campaign to rein in ragging

The anti-ragging campaign holds significance as offline classes have commenced in high schools/colleges after a two-year gap due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Published: 19th July 2022 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the uproar over the suicide of a Plus III first-year student of BJB College after being allegedly harassed by her hostel seniors, Sundargarh police district has launched an anti-ragging campaign to curb the menace in educational institutions.

The anti-ragging campaign holds significance as offline classes have commenced in high schools/colleges after a two-year gap due to Covid-19 restrictions. There are at least 25 high schools/colleges under Sundargarh police district. Ten such educational institutions have been selected for conducting the anti-ragging campaign.

On July 8, Bargaon police organised an awareness programme on ragging in Panchayat Samiti College. SDPO Sashank Sekhar Beura and other police officers interacted with around 250 students and educated them about the legal provisions of ragging and the consequences for those indulging in such unlawful activities.

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said the campaign aims to make students aware of the effects of ragging and its legal aspects. Police are also encouraging authorities of high schools/colleges to set up their own anti-ragging cells.

“The anti-ragging programme is being organised in presence of principals, professors and students. Police officers are sharing the national anti-ragging helpline number with students who are also being asked to dial the Emergency Response Support System number 112 in case they come across any incident of ragging,” Nath added.

A senior police officer said, “Many students suffered from mental stress when they were in isolation during the pandemic. After the resumption of classes, some students could also be facing peer pressure. Besides, there are students who became seniors without attending classes and they may not be aware of the adverse effects of ragging.”Anti-ragging programmes will be organised in high schools and colleges in Kutra, Rajgangpur, Birmitrapur, Sundargarh and Sadar areas in the coming days, the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJB College Sundargarh Harassed Anti-Covid Ragging Students Teachers
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp