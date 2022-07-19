Home States Odisha

To flee gang-rape bid, girl jumps off school building in Odisha's Jajpur

Published: 19th July 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Shockwaves spread in the Kalinga Nagar area after a minor girl reportedly jumped off the roof of a school building to escape gang-rape attempt on Sunday night.

The victim, a resident of Anandapur in the neighbouring Keonjhar district, is battling for life in a private hospital in Kalinga Nagar. Her condition is stated to be critical.

Sources said the girl and her younger brother were on their way to their sister’s place at Kaliapani under Sukinda Chromites valley. The siblings took a bus on Sunday afternoon and arrived at Duburi square from where they were walking to their sister’s house.

Five youths intercepted the duo near Jhumphan village and asked them to spend the night at the local school as it was soon going to be dark and resume their journey the next morning.

The unsuspecting girl and her brother agreed to the proposal and took shelter in the school building. Late in the night, the five accused returned to the school and tried to gang-rape the girl.

They first beat up the victim’s younger brother and chased him away. Then the accused overpowered the girl and tried to force themselves on her.

However, the victim escaped from their clutches and ran to the roof of the school building.

When the accused followed her, she jumped off the building. Sources said the girl sustained critical injuries.

Hearing her brother’s screams for help, locals rushed to the spot but the accused youths had fled by then. On being informed, police reached the school and admitted the girl to a private hospital.

“Based on the statement of the victim’s brother, five persons have been detained. Police are interrogating them. The investigation is underway and those found involved in the incident will be arrested,” said a police official.

