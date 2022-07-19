Tusker dead, tusks intact

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A tusker was found dead at Baragadia village in Naranpur panchayat under Nilagri forest range on Monday.Villagers first spotted the elephant’s carcass in an orchard near the house of one Purushottam Singh and informed forest officials. Locals said on Sunday night, the tusker entered Baragadia village in search of food. The next morning, it was found dead.

On being informed, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Balasore Ayush Jain, range officer Ganesh Prasad Lenka and two veterinary doctors rushed to Baragadia. Later, autopsy was performed and the carcass buried in presence of the forest officials.

Lenka said the tusker is believed to be around 70 years old. “The tusks of the elephant were intact. We suspect that the elephant might have died due to old age. The exact reason behind the death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives,” he added.

BALASORE: A tusker was found dead at Baragadia village in Naranpur panchayat under Nilagri forest range on Monday.Villagers first spotted the elephant’s carcass in an orchard near the house of one Purushottam Singh and informed forest officials. Locals said on Sunday night, the tusker entered Baragadia village in search of food. The next morning, it was found dead. On being informed, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Balasore Ayush Jain, range officer Ganesh Prasad Lenka and two veterinary doctors rushed to Baragadia. Later, autopsy was performed and the carcass buried in presence of the forest officials. Lenka said the tusker is believed to be around 70 years old. “The tusks of the elephant were intact. We suspect that the elephant might have died due to old age. The exact reason behind the death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives,” he added.