122 salt-water crocodile nests enumerated in Bhitarkanika National Park

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Around 122 salt-water crocodile nests have been enumerated in Bhitarkanika National Park during this year’s nesting season. The nesting season of the reptiles started from May 1 and continued till June 24.

Only 84 croc nests were recorded last year since most of them were washed away in tidal waves triggered by Cyclone Yaas in May. In 2020 and 2019, the forest teams had counted 103 nests. In 2018, 101 nests were sighted.

In January, the annual census had found 1,784 crocodiles including 346 adults measuring over eight feet. “The rising number of nests this year indicates adult population of crocodiles is rising,” said DFO JD Pati. The sanctuary remains closed during the three-month mating and breeding period from May to July to ensure harmonious nesting for the crocodiles.

