Advocate tries to run over car on in-laws, arrested 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A day after an advocate allegedly attempted to kill his father in-law and brother in-law by running his car over them at Kacheri Chowk here, his wife filed a police complaint leading to his arrest on Tuesday. The accused, Panchanan Dash, was also stripped of his membership by the District Bar Association.

Sources said Panchanan, who married Chinmayee Mohapatra nine years back, was reportedly going through marital dispute for last two years. Moreover, Chinmayee, with her children, was staying at her parents’ house in Burla after allegedly being tortured by husband and her in-laws on several occasions.

On Monday, while Chinmayee along with her brother Soumya Ranjan and father Ram Chandra had come to the court to meet a few lawyers and discuss about her marital dispute. While they were waiting near the court, Panchanan got to know about their visit and in a fit of rage, tried to run his car first over his father-in-law.

Though he escaped narrowly, Panchanan again reversed his car and tried to run over his brother-in-law. While Soumya Ranjan sustained critical injuries, the car rammed into the boundary wall of SP’s residence, which is close to the court. Panchanan then tried to escape but onlookers caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. He was later arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife. Meanwhile, Soumya Ranjan has been admitted to VIMSAR Burla and is undergoing treatment.

Contacted, Sambalpur IIC Prakash Karna said the accused has been arrested and a case registered under Sections 307 and 506 of the IPC. “During preliminary investigation, it was found that Chinmayee had filed a complaint of torture at Burla police station six months back. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

SAMBALPUR: A day after an advocate allegedly attempted to kill his father in-law and brother in-law by running his car over them at Kacheri Chowk here, his wife filed a police complaint leading to his arrest on Tuesday. The accused, Panchanan Dash, was also stripped of his membership by the District Bar Association. Sources said Panchanan, who married Chinmayee Mohapatra nine years back, was reportedly going through marital dispute for last two years. Moreover, Chinmayee, with her children, was staying at her parents’ house in Burla after allegedly being tortured by husband and her in-laws on several occasions. On Monday, while Chinmayee along with her brother Soumya Ranjan and father Ram Chandra had come to the court to meet a few lawyers and discuss about her marital dispute. While they were waiting near the court, Panchanan got to know about their visit and in a fit of rage, tried to run his car first over his father-in-law. Though he escaped narrowly, Panchanan again reversed his car and tried to run over his brother-in-law. While Soumya Ranjan sustained critical injuries, the car rammed into the boundary wall of SP’s residence, which is close to the court. Panchanan then tried to escape but onlookers caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. He was later arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife. Meanwhile, Soumya Ranjan has been admitted to VIMSAR Burla and is undergoing treatment. Contacted, Sambalpur IIC Prakash Karna said the accused has been arrested and a case registered under Sections 307 and 506 of the IPC. “During preliminary investigation, it was found that Chinmayee had filed a complaint of torture at Burla police station six months back. Further investigation is underway,” he said.