Cholera rears its head in Rayagada after 12 years

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After a gap of 12 years, cholera has reared its ugly head in Rayagada. The district administration has confirmed the outbreak of cholera in Kashipur block which is in the grip of diarrhoea for the last 10 days. The water-borne disease has so far claimed seven lives and affected 150 persons in the block.

Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh said the bacteria causing diarrhoea in Kashipur has been identified as Vibrio cholerae. Faecal samples of 10 patients were collected and sent for tests. Vibrio cholerae bacteria was found in three samples.

Doctors treating patients in a hospital

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Rayagada Dr Lalmohan Routray informed that Vibrio cholerae bacteria was found in the faeces of three patients of Dudukabahal village. The bacteria was also found in the water used by villagers.

On Monday, a team of experts from the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar led by Dr Bibhuti Bhushan Pal had collected water and other samples from Kashipur.The RMRC team warned that if rain continues, the chances of cholera spreading further are high. Other areas in Rayagada and neighbouring Koraput and Kalahandi districts have been asked to remain alert.

Villagers have been directed not to use water from rivers, canals, ponds, wells and tube-wells till further orders. The Collector has instructed the officials concerned to supply water to the affected villages in tankers till normalcy returns.

The district administration has set up a helpline - 9437448747 - and launched doorstep screening of villagers from Tuesday.Sources said 73 persons are still undergoing treatment in the various health centres and hospitals. The district had last reported cholera outbreak in 2010.

