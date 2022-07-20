Doc takes bribe to sign death insurance claim form, held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A doctor of Dhenkanal district was caught red-handed by the Vigilance while receiving bribe to sign a death insurance claim form for an eight-year-old girl whose mother died recently.

The vigilance team arrested Dr Umakanta Khejuria, a medicine specialist posted at the District Headquarters Hospital in Dhenkanal, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 11,000 from the complainant. The girl is the lone daughter of the woman.

Dr Khejuria was allegedly taking the bribe to countersign the death insurance claim form which the minor girl required to get the insurance claims as the nominee following the death of her mother. The woman was receiving medical treatment from the accused, said an official from the Vigilance directorate. After receiving the complaint, the Vigilance team laid a trap and caught the doctor red-handed at a clinic near the DHH with the bribe money.

Following the incident, the Vigilance teams carried out simultaneous searches at the rented house of Dr Khejuria at Ganesh Bazar in Dhenkanal, his native house at Gadashi in Balasore and his residence at Mayura village of Jashipur in Mayurbhanj. The accused has been forwarded to court.

