Home States Odisha

Honorary Warden paid as protection squad member in Odisha; lens on Forest department

Arun Kumar Mendili, who has been appointed as the HWW for Boudh since June last year, is allegedly receiving wage as wildlife protection-cum-anti-depredation squad member from the Forest department.

Published: 20th July 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Plant, trees, forest, afforestation, forestation, tree, saplings

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest department has come under scanner for appointing a person as Honorary Wildlife Warden (HWW) and paying him wage as a protection squad member leading to conflict of interest. 

Arun Kumar Mendili, who has been appointed as the HWW for Boudh since June last year, is allegedly receiving wage as wildlife protection-cum-anti-depredation squad member from the Forest department. The department reportedly paid him Rs 8,465 in April and Rs 12,694 in May this year. 

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Boudh Debapriya Kampa admitted that Mendili was being paid wage as a protection-cum-anti-depredation squad member. He, however, said they have stopped paying him and even removed his name from the protection squad member list. 

Kampa further explained that Mendili was being paid as a protection squad member before he joined as the DFO of Boudh. The Boudh HWW couldn't be contacted for his comments on the matter. However, wildlife experts pointed out that such appointments could lead to conflict of interest and should be avoided.

"Honorary Wildlife Warden of a district is vested with some powers and he or she is answerable only to the Chief Wildlife Warden of the State. In that sense, the Honorary Wildlife Warden should have independence in authority while dealing with DFOs, conservators and other forest officials of a district," said an expert. 

Besides, the DFO is for a division while HWW is for a district that might have more than one forest division. “If an HWW is finding employment as a watcher or protection squad member in a division, his or her access and authority in that division may get compromised and the HWW concerned might not be able to question the DFO of the particular division which is a potential conflict of interest,” he added. 

The Chief Wildlife Warden also could not be reached for comments.  Notably, the State government had notified appointment of 41 HWWs on June 24 last year, almost a year after the term of their predecessors ended. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honorary Wildlife Warden Odisha Forest department
India Matters
Amul logo (Photo | Amul)
Amul cooperative's group turnover rises 15 per cent to Rs 61,000 crore
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Telecom Dept hasn't reviewed spectrum pricing mechanism for captive users: CAG report
For representational purposes
Cancer cases, deaths steadily increasing in the country: Centre
India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion. (Photo | PTI)
'Not contemplating any legislative measures to control population': Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp