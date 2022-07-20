Mask mandate back in Odisha's Berhampur as COVID-19 cases resurface

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Amid a resurgence of fresh COVID-19 cases in Ganjam, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) on Tuesday made wearing of face masks mandatory at public places in the city.

As per the fresh guidelines issued by BeMC Commissioner J Sonal, people must wear masks at markets, religious sites, open gyms and parks. Shopkeepers have been directed to put up 'No Mask No Entry' and 'No Mask No Goods' signboards. Petrol pumps have also been asked not to sell fuel to customers found not wearing masks.

"People are advised to follow COVID safety norms including social distancing and use of face masks at public places to keep the virus at bay. Any violation will attract penalty under the provisions of Odisha COVID-19 Regulations and the amendments made time to time," stated an order of the BeMC.

All government and private offices shall ensure that their employees are wearing masks/face covers at all times except during lunch hour, it added. Meanwhile, Ganjam Collector Dibyajyoti Parida has instructed the health wing to issue fresh SOP to curb the spread of COVIDd infection.

The district administration has also ramped up testing at different centres. Instructions have been given to form rapid response teams to identify suspected COVIDd cases followed by quick health check up and treatment.

On the day, Ganjam reported four new Covid cases. The district now has 22 active cases. Collector Parida said, "Though the COVID situation is under control, we are leaving nothing to chance."

