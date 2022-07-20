Odisha bandh call over student's death gets mixed response

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 12-hour Odisha bandh called by the Naba Nirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan, the student wing of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS), seeking justice for the girl student of BJB College here, who allegedly died by suicide due to alleged ragging, partially affected the State Capital and received lukewarm response in other parts of the State on Tuesday.

Vehicular movement remained normal across the State Capital, though schools and colleges were shut down while markets and malls remained partially closed in view of the agitation.

Supported by the State chapter of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), members of the the Yuva Chhatra Sangathan staged road blockade on Nandankanan road, BJB Nagar road, Laxmisagar and a few other locations in the city seeking justice for the girl student.

The agitators also carried out a mass rally in the city to mark the bandh.

