Over 14,000 differently-abled students in Odisha got PwD scholarship: Centre

In the umbrella scheme, if there is surplus fund available in one segment that can be utilised in the other segment.

Published: 20th July 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Union MoS Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik

Union MoS Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that 14,474 differently-abled students of Odisha have been covered under scholarship schemes in the last eight years.

Responding to queries from BJP MP Basanta Panda, Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik said the Ministry does not compile information relating to students with disabilities. 

However, as per Census 2011, there were 12,44,402 persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Odisha. Under the scholarship schemes for students with disabilities, students with benchmark disability (40 per cent or more) are eligible for scholarship.

She said 14,474 PwD students were provided scholarship of more than Rs 28.36 crore from 2014-15 to 2021-22. The number of students with disabilities getting scholarship has increased from 16 during 2014-15 to 2,699 during 2021-22.

She said that six scholarship schemes - pre-matric, post-matric, top class education, national fellowship, national overseas and free coaching were implemented as standalone schemes having separate budgets till 2017-18. 

However, all the six scholarship schemes have been merged into an umbrella scheme titled “Scholarship for Students with Disabilities” from April 1, 2018 and have been registered on PFMS portal with an unique code for direct benefit transfer. 

The merger/unification of the schemes with effect from 2018-19 has been done to remove the demand-supply imbalance caused by budget allocation and streamline the implementation process. In the umbrella scheme, if there is surplus fund available in one segment that can be utilised in the other segment.

Under the revised scheme, the amount of pre-matric and post-matric scholarship has been increased. 

