Villagers attack police, IIC among others hurt

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Family members of a woman who was found hanging in village Jhariguda under Jharigaon block of Nabarangpur district attacked Dabugaon police on Tuesday, when they went to the spot to investigate and arrest the accused.

The IIC of Dabugaon police station, a sub-inspector and a few other personnel were injured in the incident.

According to sources, the body of Badrika Panka, wife of Susil Nag, was found hanging at her house. Badrika and Susil had a love marriage solemnised against the will of their families.

When Badrika’s death news spread, someone from the village lodged a complaint in Dabugaon police station alleging murder by her husband Susil. On receiving the complaint, Dabugaon police rushed to the spot to arrest the accused and seize the body for autospy. But family members of the deceased along with some villagers resisted police from taking the body to Dabugaon CHC .

When Susil was being taken to the police station, family members of the deceased and other villagers reportedly attacked the cops. In the scuffle, Dabugaon IIC Abhimanyu Durga, sub-inspector BK Naik and other police personnel were injured. However, police managed to send the body of Badrika for autopsy and took Susil with them. Investigation is underway, said Dabugaon IIC Durga.

