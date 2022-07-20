Home States Odisha

Youth gets 38-yr RI for raping minor

In an exemplary punishment, a fast track special court of Jeypore has sentenced a 23-year-old youth to 38 years rigorous imprisonment in gangrape and procuration of a minor girl in 2017.

Published: 20th July 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 06:50 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In an exemplary punishment, a fast track special court of Jeypore has sentenced a 23-year-old youth to 38 years rigorous imprisonment in gangrape and procuration of a minor girl in 2017. Adhoc Additional District and Sessions Judge Pradeep Kumar Sasmal convicted Susanta Kandapan in eight counts of offences on Tuesday.

The court handed out Kandapan 20 years under Section 376 (2), 10 years under Section 6 of POCSO, three years each under Sections 354 (B) and 506 of Indian Penal Code and one year each for Section 354 (A) and (D). All the sentences, Judge Sasmal ruled, will run consecutively.

The special public prosecutor had prayed for maximum punishment given the gravity of the nature of the case while the defence had sought concurrent sentencing. As per case records, Kandapan, a native of Sana Gadabalsa Colony under Naryanpatana police station limits had induced the minor girl to go with him on September 22, 2017. However, locals reached the spot and rescued the girl.  

Parents of the girl on the same day reported the matter to Sunabeda Police. During investigation, it came to the fore that Kandapan had raped the girl six months back in a jungle with two accomplices and even videographed the act for blackmailing her. Police charged Kandapan with rape but failed to identify the other two aides. 

After examining witnesses of 13 persons, the Fast Track Special Court sentenced the accused 38 years RI and Rs 40,000 as penalty. The court also directed the district legal service authorities to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation to the rape survivor. Special public prosecutor Gayatri Debi conducted the case on behalf of the victim girl.
 

