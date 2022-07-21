Home States Odisha

4.75 lakh quintal certified seeds given to farmers: Odisha government at Assembly

Odisha minister RP Swain said that around 5,200 farmers of the State have registered with the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) for production and supply of certified paddy seeds.

Published: 21st July 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

wheat-farmers

Repreentational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the seed replacement rate of paddy in the State in 2021-22 was 32.92 per cent and the government has provided over 4.75 lakh quintal of certified seeds to the farmers.

Responding to a question from BJD's Amar Prasad Satpathy, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Minister Ranendra Prasad Swain said the paddy seeds requirement of the State is around 13,27,760 quintal for 2022-23 kharif season and 4,75,244 quintal of seeds has been provided to the farmers so far.

The Minister said that around 5,200 farmers of the State have registered with the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) for production and supply of certified paddy seeds. The government has given contracts to some private agencies for supplying quality paddy seeds.

Responding to Opposition allegation that seeds supplied by the private agencies are not germinating, the Minister said The department is yet to get any report of non-germination of seeds supplied to farmers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government Odisha Assembly Paddy procurement Odisha farmers
India Matters
Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha. (File Photos | PTI)
Who will be India's 15th President? Country to know on Thursday as counting begins at 11 am
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
With Sonia Gandhi set to appear before ED for questioning, Congress to stage protests
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde talks with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion delayed further
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp