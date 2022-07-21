Cholera tightens grip in Odisha's Rayagada district, death toll rises to eight

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The death toll from cholera outbreak in Rayagada's Kashipur block rose to eight after one more person reportedly succumbed to the water-borne disease. The latest victim was identified as 60-year-old Dalmi Majhi of Sanamatikana village in Nakatiguda panchayat. On Monday night, Dalmi complained of loose motion and vomiting. Family members rushed her to the hospital but she died on way.

On Tuesday, it was alleged that one Bamini Majhi (52) of Totaguda village in Dudukabahal panchayat also died of cholera. However, sources in the district health office said that the death was due to some other reason and not cholera. Health officials said that though the spread of cholera is yet to be brought under control, the situation was not alarming.

Sources said of the total persons affected by cholera, 60 have recovered while 82 are undergoing treatment. Of the 82 patients, 47 have been admitted to Kashipur, Tikiri and Rayagada hospitals while 41 are being treated at home by mobile health teams. Besides, another patient is undergoing treatment at SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput.

So far, cholera has spread to six panchayats of the block. Health officials said the worst hit is Dudukabahal panchayat which has reported two deaths. Around 65 persons in the panchayat have been affected. Reportedly, cholera spread from Dudukabahal to Tikiri, Sankarada, Panchali, Maikanch and Nakatiguda panchayats.

As of now, 48 persons are in the grip of cholera in Tikiri, 14 in Sankarada, nine in Maikanch and seven each in Panchali and Nakatiguda panchayats. Chief district medical officer (CDMO), Rayagada Dr LM Mohanty said temporary health centres have been opened in five panchayats. Another centre would be opened in Nakatiguda soon.

Meanwhile, the district administration has initiated several measures to check the spread of cholera.

While anganwadi and ASHA workers are engaged in doorstep screening and conducting awareness drives in villages, Collector Swadha Dev Singh has directed health teams to disinfect water bodies on war-footing. On Wednesday, safe drinking water was supplied to the residents of affected villages.

Disease spread

Of 28 panchayats in Kashipur, 6 are in cholera grip

The highest 65 persons affected in Dudukabahal panchayat

Tikiri panchayat has 48 cholera-affected villagers

Temporary health centres opened in five panchayats

Health teams directed to disinfect water bodies in affected areas on war-footing

