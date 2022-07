Droupadi Murmu's hometown confident of her win, gears up for celebration

By PTI

RAIRANGPUR: Laddus are being prepared and hoardings have been put up congratulating "Odisha's daughter" as NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu's hometown Rairangpur expressed confidence in her win and geared up for celebrations on Wednesday, hours before declaration of results.

The counting of votes polled in the 15th presidential election will begin in New Delhi on Thursday morning.

Various local organisations such as traders' bodies, bar associations, and religious and educational institutions, and even government officials are waiting with palpable enthusiasm to congratulate the "daughter of the soil".

Folk artistes and tribal dancers rehearsed their performances and are ready to hit the streets as soon as the results are declared.

They are waiting with bated breath to witness the first tribal woman president of the country.

"We are preparing 20,000 laddus and have put up 100 banners congratulating Murmu, who has her house in our town," local BJP leader Tapan Mahanta said.

Best wishes to Presidential candidate and very simple soul respected Smt #DraupadiMurmu Ji. pic.twitter.com/xQmfcVTtQ4 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 18, 2022

Several organisations have planned mass feats as people from rural areas are likely to throng Rairangpur town in Mayurbhanj district from noon.

There is enthusiasm among the people as for the first time, someone from the state is tipped to occupy the country's topmost constitutional post.

Lawmakers across the country exercised their franchise on Monday to elect the 15th president of the country, with the contest between Murmu and Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.

The NDA candidate has also been supported by BJD, BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and JMM.

