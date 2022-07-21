Kendrapara municipality in Odisha fined Rs 24 lakh for polluting Gobari river

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Hearing a petition filed by an environmentalist, the NGT on Tuesday, slapped a fine of Rs 24 lakh on the 153-year-old Kendrapara municipality for dumping garbage, waste water and sewage into Gobari river.

The petitioner Rabeya Tabbasum alleged in the petition before NGT eastern zone bench in Kolkata that the pollution of Gobari river in Kendrapara district is due to indiscriminate solid waste dumping and discharge of untreated liquid waste into the river by Kendrapara municipality.

The NGT, four months back, formed a committee to inspect the site with regard to the allegations mentioned in the original application and take action in accordance with law, if violation is found. The committee comprising Kendrapara sub-collector Niranjan Behera, Regional Officer, Paradip (State Pollution Control Board) Dillip Kumar Dash, Scientist of Central Pollution Control Board, Regional Office, Kolkata Susmita Ekka and others.

The committee conducted a field inspection on April 8, 2022 and visited Hajaribagicha, Khadianga, Jayapura, Sunaelo and Ekanakhandi, the places where dumping is happening indiscriminately. Sources said that Kendrapara Municipality does not have valid authorisation under Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

However, it has applied for grant of authorization to the SPCB head office. It has also been alleged that domestic waste water/sewage of Kendrapara municipality is directly discharged into Gobari river rendering its water unusable.

Water samples of the river were analysed at the Central laboratory of SPCB, Bhubaneswar and it was found that there is an increase in (COD) Chemical Oxygen Demand level, TC (total coliform) level and FC ( Fecal Coliform ) levels.

The legacy waste lying at Hajaribagicha site has also not been maintained properly. Moreover, mixed waste is found at the waste dumping site reportedly coming from areas not covered within the municipality.

Members of the committee agreed that there are lapses in solid and liquid waste management of the municipality making it liable to pay compensation at the rate of `1 lakh per month with effect from April 1, 2020. Thus, a compensation of `24 lakh was imposed on the municipality for discharging sewage water to Gobari river. Executive officer of Kendrapara municipality Debaprasad Bal said, “After examining the order of the NGT, we will decide on further course of action and take proper steps.”

