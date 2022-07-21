Lucky escape for 5 after roof caves in

By Express News Service

PURI: Five persons had a miraculous escape after the roof of an under-construction house caved in at Masani Chandi within Baselisahi police limits here on Wednesday.

Sources said five workers including a mason were engaged in construction of the house of one Bibhuti Mishra. They were casting the roof with concrete at around 4.30 pm when a portion of the centering base started shaking. All of a sudden, the under-construction roof collapsed on them. All the five workers were trapped under the debris. On being informed, Puri Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu and fire service personnel reached the mishap site and started rescue operation.

After over three hours, the debris was cleared and the workers were rescued. They were rushed to the hospital. Sources said the mason, identified as Bharat Jena, has fractured his left leg and admitted to the hospital. The rest four sustained minor injuries. They were discharged from hospital after preliminary treatment.

