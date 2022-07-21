Odisha got Rs 1208 cr under PMKSY in 5 years, says Tudu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has released Rs 1208.86 crore for eight projects in Odisha under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) in the last five years.PMKSY was launched in 2015-16 by the Centre to ensure access to protective irrigation for all agricultural farms in the country and to produce ‘per drop more crop’. Out of eight Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP) projects under PMKSY, five projects - Upper Indravati, Rukura, Ret, Telangiri and Lower Indra have been completed while Subarnarekha, Integrated Anandpur Barrage and Kanupur projects are in progress.

Bishweswar Tudu

Replying to an unstarred question by Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu informed the Parliament that the projects aimed at improving water security in the State have created a total irrigation potential of 2.49 lakh hectare (ha) till March.Besides, Central assistance of Rs 131.96 crore has been released under PMKSY- Command Area Development and Water Management (CAD&WM).

“Two clusters of 863 water bodies in Odisha have been included under the Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) scheme for Central assistance. Under the two clusters, an assistance of Rs 145.19 crore has been released and an irrigation potential of 47,960 ha has been created till the end of last fiscal,” Tudu informed.The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) is implementing National Aquifer Mapping and Management Programme and an area of 1,20,599 sq km has been identified for aquifer mapping, of which 92,562 sq km (77 per cent of the mappable area) covering 245 blocks in 25 districts has already been covered.

“National Hydrology Project, with support from the World Bank that envisages establishing a system for timely and reliable water resources data acquisition, storage and management, is being implemented in Odisha with an overall provision of Rs 91.15 crore,” he added.

