Home States Odisha

Odisha logs five-month high Covid-19 cases

Khurda, Cuttack and Sundargarh districts accounted for over 50 pc of the new cases.

Published: 21st July 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a marginal fall for two days, Odisha logged 1,122 infections, the highest single-day count in the last five months, pushing the active cases to 5,897.The test positivity rate (TPR) came down following the rise in testing, but remained above 5 per cent (pc) against the national average of 4.34 pc. As many as 22,101 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as compared to 17,906 tests a day ago.

The fresh cases were spread across 29 districts. Sonepur recorded an astronomically high positivity rate of 47.73 per cent (pc) as 42 samples were found positive for coronavirus out of 88 sent for tests. Three more districts also reported a TPR of more than 10 pc.

The positivity rate was 28.57 pc in Boudh, 12.13 pc in Sambalpur and 10.52 pc in Sundargarh. It came down to 8.41 pc in Khurda, which reported a high TPR for more than a week. The positivity rate in Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur is also rising.

Khurda, Cuttack and Sundargarh districts accounted for over 50 pc of the new cases. Khurda topped the list with 307 cases, followed by 197 from Sundargarh, 132 from Cuttack, 65 from Sambalpur and 53 from Mayurbhanj.  

Health authorities said coastal districts and urban areas in the State have been witnessing more fresh infections this wave in comparison to interior pockets and tribal and western regions. No cases have been detected in Malkangiri and very few cases found in Koraput, Angul, Bargarh, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha. (File Photos | PTI)
Who will be India's 15th President? Country to know on Thursday as counting begins at 11 am
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
With Sonia Gandhi set to appear before ED for questioning, Congress to stage protests
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde talks with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion delayed further
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp