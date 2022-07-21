Odisha logs five-month high Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a marginal fall for two days, Odisha logged 1,122 infections, the highest single-day count in the last five months, pushing the active cases to 5,897.The test positivity rate (TPR) came down following the rise in testing, but remained above 5 per cent (pc) against the national average of 4.34 pc. As many as 22,101 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as compared to 17,906 tests a day ago.

The fresh cases were spread across 29 districts. Sonepur recorded an astronomically high positivity rate of 47.73 per cent (pc) as 42 samples were found positive for coronavirus out of 88 sent for tests. Three more districts also reported a TPR of more than 10 pc.

The positivity rate was 28.57 pc in Boudh, 12.13 pc in Sambalpur and 10.52 pc in Sundargarh. It came down to 8.41 pc in Khurda, which reported a high TPR for more than a week. The positivity rate in Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur is also rising.

Khurda, Cuttack and Sundargarh districts accounted for over 50 pc of the new cases. Khurda topped the list with 307 cases, followed by 197 from Sundargarh, 132 from Cuttack, 65 from Sambalpur and 53 from Mayurbhanj.

Health authorities said coastal districts and urban areas in the State have been witnessing more fresh infections this wave in comparison to interior pockets and tribal and western regions. No cases have been detected in Malkangiri and very few cases found in Koraput, Angul, Bargarh, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.

