Students of Cuttack's Ravenshaw University protest waterlogging on campus

Published: 21st July 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Ravenshaw University

Ravenshaw University in Odisha.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Students of Ravenshaw University on Wednesday staged demonstration in front of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) office her, protesting the apathetic attitude of the civic body towards solving waterlogging problem on the varsity campus.

The students especially the boarders of New PG Hostel, Dharmapada Hostel, New Hostel and Lalitgiri Hostel took out a rally from the university to the CMC office and staged dharna. 

Due to the short-sightedness of the civic body, students, faculties and staff of Ravenshaw University have been facing untold miseries due to waterlogging on the campus for the last one-and-half month, alleged the protesting students. 

"Earlier, the waste water of the nearby localities was discharged to Taladanda canal through the drain passing by the side of varsity campus. The administration has closed the discharged point of the drain to carry out Taladanda canal renovation and beautification work for the last one-and-half month as a result of which the overflowing drain water is entering into the four hostels and some staff quarters," said Ashok Tandi, pursuing PhD in Political Science at the university. 

Waterlogging of rain and drain water creates an unhygienic environment on the campus with apprehension of an outbreak of various diseases, he added.

After a prolong discussion with the students, CMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Commissioner who visited the campus and took stock of the situation with engineering staff have assured to provide all possible support towards solving the problem. 

"All possible support will be provided to solve the waterlogging problem in the ongoing rainy season. We are also chalking out a comprehensive drainage system in and outside of the campus for a permanent solution," Mayor Subhas Singh said.

