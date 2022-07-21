Techie conned Rs 24 lakh by would-be ‘bride’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s tryst with cyber frauds seems to have become a never-ending affair. In the latest incident, an IT professional of an MNC has been allegedly duped by a woman, who he virtually met through a matrimonial site, of Rs 24 lakh.

The woman claimed she is a native of Balasore and working as a doctor in California. The professional, a resident of Jatni, met her on a matrimonial site in December last year and she introduced herself as Priya Gupta. She told him that her parents and relatives were staying in Bhubaneswar.

The accused also interacted with the victim and his parents through video calls and told them that she planned to open a hospital in Bhubaneswar after returning to Odisha and marrying him.

On June 16, the woman contacted the engineer and his family members and claimed that she was stopped by the Customs Department officers at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi for carrying huge amount of US dollars. She sought money from his family members for her release.

Although they paid her Rs 24 lakh, she continued asking for more money from them after the incident on different grounds. Suspecting foul play, the man contacted the Indian Embassy office in the United States and came to know that the identity used by the woman was fake.

He lodged a complaint in the Cyber crime police station here on Wednesday and also provided them with the driving licence of the woman which she had shared with him. In the document, the woman’s address has been mentioned as San Jose in California.

After lodging the complaint, he told mediapersons that she used to speak with him in Hindi and English but he never doubted that she was not a native of Odisha.

A case has been registered in this connection under Sections 419, 420, 467, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.

Cyber criminals have swindled a whopping Rs 122.48 crore from the natives of Odisha over the last four years.The amount was swindled from the unsuspecting victims between 2018 and April, 2022. Out of the total amount, Odisha Police managed to recover only Rs 2.87 crore during the period.

