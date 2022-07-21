‘Unique’ low pressure brings 10-day intense rain in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The low pressure area, which formed over Odisha and its neighbourhood on July 9, was unique as its impact lasted for around 10 days bringing copious amount of rainfall across the State, weather experts said on Wednesday.

Usually, three to four low pressure areas and two depressions form in July every year and each system’s impact over Odisha lasts for about three to four days days. However, the latest low pressure system triggered rainfall in the State between July 9 and 18.

“A low pressure system usually starts moving westwards north-westwards once it is formed and its impact over Odisha lasts for about three-four days. However, the system formed on July 9 and remained constant over Odisha and started moving only on July 17,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

The weather experts said the trough from Gujarat to Karnataka, and the convergence over central India did not allow the low pressure formed on July 9 to move for which its effect remained over Odisha for about 10 days. Odisha received 201.5 mm rainfall between July 9 and 18 as compared to its normal 108.3 mm during the same period.

The State recorded 86 per cent surplus rainfall between July 9 and 18 and covered 58.5 per cent of July’s total rainfall, which is normally 346.6 mm.Twenty districts received large excess rainfall (more than 60 per cent), nine recorded excess (20 per cent to 59 per cent) and only one district received normal rains between July 9 and 18.

Kandhamal received 334.8 mm between July 9 and 18 and covered 95.2 per cent of the district’s average rainfall of 351.6 mm in July. Similarly, Malkangiri which witnessed flood-like situation received 143 per cent excess rainfall.Meanwhile, the regional Met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Odisha for three days from Friday onwards.

BHUBANESWAR: The low pressure area, which formed over Odisha and its neighbourhood on July 9, was unique as its impact lasted for around 10 days bringing copious amount of rainfall across the State, weather experts said on Wednesday. Usually, three to four low pressure areas and two depressions form in July every year and each system’s impact over Odisha lasts for about three to four days days. However, the latest low pressure system triggered rainfall in the State between July 9 and 18. “A low pressure system usually starts moving westwards north-westwards once it is formed and its impact over Odisha lasts for about three-four days. However, the system formed on July 9 and remained constant over Odisha and started moving only on July 17,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das. The weather experts said the trough from Gujarat to Karnataka, and the convergence over central India did not allow the low pressure formed on July 9 to move for which its effect remained over Odisha for about 10 days. Odisha received 201.5 mm rainfall between July 9 and 18 as compared to its normal 108.3 mm during the same period. The State recorded 86 per cent surplus rainfall between July 9 and 18 and covered 58.5 per cent of July’s total rainfall, which is normally 346.6 mm.Twenty districts received large excess rainfall (more than 60 per cent), nine recorded excess (20 per cent to 59 per cent) and only one district received normal rains between July 9 and 18. Kandhamal received 334.8 mm between July 9 and 18 and covered 95.2 per cent of the district’s average rainfall of 351.6 mm in July. Similarly, Malkangiri which witnessed flood-like situation received 143 per cent excess rainfall.Meanwhile, the regional Met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Odisha for three days from Friday onwards.