Home States Odisha

‘Unique’ low pressure brings 10-day intense rain in State

However, the latest low pressure system triggered rainfall in the State between July 9 and 18.

Published: 21st July 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The low pressure area, which formed over Odisha and its neighbourhood on July 9, was unique as its impact lasted for around 10 days bringing copious amount of rainfall across the State, weather experts said on Wednesday.

Usually, three to four low pressure areas and two depressions form in July every year and each system’s impact over Odisha lasts for about three to four days days. However, the latest low pressure system triggered rainfall in the State between July 9 and 18.

“A low pressure system usually starts moving westwards north-westwards once it  is formed and its impact over Odisha lasts for about three-four days. However,  the system formed on July 9 and remained constant over Odisha and started moving only on July 17,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre  Scientist, Umasankar Das.

The weather experts said  the trough from Gujarat to Karnataka, and the convergence over central  India did not allow the low pressure formed on July 9 to move for which  its effect remained over Odisha for about 10 days. Odisha received 201.5 mm rainfall between July 9 and 18 as compared to its normal 108.3 mm during the same period.

The State recorded 86 per cent surplus rainfall between July 9 and 18 and covered 58.5 per cent of July’s total rainfall, which is normally 346.6 mm.Twenty districts received large excess rainfall (more than 60 per cent), nine recorded excess (20 per cent to 59 per cent) and only one district received normal rains between July 9 and 18.

Kandhamal received 334.8 mm between July 9 and 18 and covered 95.2 per cent of the district’s average rainfall of 351.6 mm in July. Similarly, Malkangiri which witnessed flood-like situation received 143 per cent excess rainfall.Meanwhile, the regional Met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Odisha for three days from Friday onwards. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha. (File Photos | PTI)
Who will be India's 15th President? Country to know on Thursday as counting begins at 11 am
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
With Sonia Gandhi set to appear before ED for questioning, Congress to stage protests
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde talks with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion delayed further
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp