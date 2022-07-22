Home States Odisha

Actor R Madhavan meets CM Naveen Patnaik, speaks high of Odisha's sporting ecosystem

Actor R Madhavan, his wife Sarita Birje and their son Vedaant Madhavan met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday at Naveen Nivas here.

R Madhavan and his family with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

R Madhavan and his family with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Actor R Madhavan, his wife Sarita Birje and their son Vedaant Madhavan met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday at Naveen Nivas here. Highly appreciating Odisha's sporting ecosystem, the actor praised the Chief Minister for doing an excellent job with the Kalinga stadium. He also praised the Aquatic Centre coming up at the stadium.

Taking to social media, Madhavan shared the photos of the Chief Minister giving an Odisha jersey to Vedaant who broke a national junior record at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships here on Sunday.

Madhavan wrote, "Such a pleasure to meet with honorable CM and very dynamic Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji. Thank you so much for the kind hospitality and the most fantastic endeavour of putting Odisha firmly on one of the Best Sports Venue maps of India-Your commitment for the future of sports is invigorating."

The Chief Minister thanked Madhavan for his courtesy visit and appreciation for Odisha’s acclaimed sporting ecosystem. Naveen invited the actor for a longer visit to Odisha to explore the treasure trove of natural beauty, monuments and rich heritage. The Chief Minister congratulated Vedaant for winning gold in 1500m freestyle. 

