Home States Odisha

Beautification works of Udaypur-Talasari beach

Sources said the State government is keen on upgrading the beach stretch as it is only 2-3 km from Digha in neighbouring West Bengal, which draws large number of tourists.

Published: 22nd July 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The district administration has directed Irrigation officials of Balasore division to expedite the embankment work along the Talasari-Udaypur beach under Bhograi block here, as OTDC is all set to commence beautification work at the site to attract tourists.

Talking to mediapersons, Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said at least 300 out of 2,600 meter of embankment work has been completed and it is being targeted to complete another 100 metre by August end. OTDC will start its beautification works of the 400-metre stretch from Thursday with a deadline to finish the first phase works next month. There will be atleast  two view points to attract visitors. Work will be completed from Udaypur site initially as some infrastructure development has already been carried out there recently  for tourist inflow.

“The embankment project should be completed by October end. OTDC should hopefully get over with the beautification work by January 2023,” he said.Sources said the State government is keen on upgrading the beach stretch as it is only 2-3 km from Digha in neighbouring West Bengal, which draws large number of tourists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp