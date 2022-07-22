Beautification works of Udaypur-Talasari beach

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The district administration has directed Irrigation officials of Balasore division to expedite the embankment work along the Talasari-Udaypur beach under Bhograi block here, as OTDC is all set to commence beautification work at the site to attract tourists.

Talking to mediapersons, Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said at least 300 out of 2,600 meter of embankment work has been completed and it is being targeted to complete another 100 metre by August end. OTDC will start its beautification works of the 400-metre stretch from Thursday with a deadline to finish the first phase works next month. There will be atleast two view points to attract visitors. Work will be completed from Udaypur site initially as some infrastructure development has already been carried out there recently for tourist inflow.

“The embankment project should be completed by October end. OTDC should hopefully get over with the beautification work by January 2023,” he said.Sources said the State government is keen on upgrading the beach stretch as it is only 2-3 km from Digha in neighbouring West Bengal, which draws large number of tourists.

BALASORE: The district administration has directed Irrigation officials of Balasore division to expedite the embankment work along the Talasari-Udaypur beach under Bhograi block here, as OTDC is all set to commence beautification work at the site to attract tourists. Talking to mediapersons, Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said at least 300 out of 2,600 meter of embankment work has been completed and it is being targeted to complete another 100 metre by August end. OTDC will start its beautification works of the 400-metre stretch from Thursday with a deadline to finish the first phase works next month. There will be atleast two view points to attract visitors. Work will be completed from Udaypur site initially as some infrastructure development has already been carried out there recently for tourist inflow. “The embankment project should be completed by October end. OTDC should hopefully get over with the beautification work by January 2023,” he said.Sources said the State government is keen on upgrading the beach stretch as it is only 2-3 km from Digha in neighbouring West Bengal, which draws large number of tourists.