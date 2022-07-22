CBSE results: Bhubaneswar region records over 90% pass percentage in class 10 and 12

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 90 per cent students in the Bhubaneswar region cleared the Class X Secondary School Examination and Class XII Senior School Certificate Examination 2022, results of which were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday.

As per the statistics, Bhubaneswar region, comprising Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, has performed well in the Class X board with a pass percentage of 96.46 per cent -- 2.06 more than the national average of 94.40 per cent. It has secured 7 rank among all the 16 regions in terms of overall pass percentage in the secondary school exam.

However, the performance of the region in Class XII exam has remained relatively low. The pass percentage of the region in Class XII stood at 90.37 per cent against the national average of 92.71 per cent. Bhubaneswar has also been ranked 13 among all the 16 region in overall pass percentage in the senior school certificate exam.

Officials said a total 1.17 lakh students from the region had registered for the exams in Class X, while 93,726 students had registered for the exams in Class XII this year.

The pass percentage of Bhubaneswar region in last year’s Class X and XII Board exams had remained 99.62 per cent and 99.55 per cent, respectively.

Girls outperformed boys in both exams in Bhubaneswar region this year. The pass percentage of girls stood at around 97 per cent, while 96 per cent boys cleared the exams in Class X.

Similarly, in Class XII, 91.54 per cent girls cleared the exams, while the pass percentage of boys remained 89.45 per cent. CBSE Bhubaneswar Regional Officer (RO) K Srinivasan termed the results satisfactory.

“Despite adverse impact of the pandemic on students and faculties, the pass percentage of the region has remained more than 90 per cent in both Class 10 and 12,” Srinivasan said.

The RO said CBSE has done away with issuing rank list to prevent unhealthy competition among the students, the RO Said.

"Though I was expecting more marks, I am happy with the results. I will prepare for both JEE and NEET," said a Class XII student from Bhubaneswar who secured 97 per cent in the exam.

“Preparation for the exams was indeed a challenge for the students this year. They required to attend classes either in online or offline mode as per the demand of the situation in view of the pandemic. The offline classes were also held for less than four months,” said teacher of a private English medium school.

For the first time the Board announced both class 10 and 12 results on the same day.

