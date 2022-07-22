Home States Odisha

Fishermen ‘defrauded’

Published: 22nd July 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: A group of fishermen from Chandrabhaga, Konark and Penthakata Nolia slums, Puri met Collector Samarth Verma on Thursday alleging that they were being served notice to repay a certain loan amount despite not having taken loan from any bank.

Fishermen leaders H Narayan and Arakhit Behera said 412 fishermen were sent notice by Canara bank, Konark branch, to repay loan. They ignored the notice initially but later their bank accounts were frozen.They pointed out that a fishermen cooperative society at Chandrabhaga collected their Aadhaar cards and bank pass books on the pretext of getting them subsidised loans for engines, boats, nets and other fishing equipments under various State and Union government schemes.

Former Puri civic body chairperson, A Biswanath Rao, said the office-bearers of the cooperative societies had embezzled the fishermen’s loan and subsidy funds from the bank without paying them their dues.
District Fisheries Officer Prakash Chandra Nayak assured the fishermen of conducting a thorough probe into the matter.

