Gastro grips Koraput’s Dasmantpur

Diarrhoea has claimed the life of a person and affected 30 others in the last one week

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/BERHAMPUR: The cholera outbreak in Rayagada’s Kashipur seems to have spread to adjoining Dasmantpur block in Koraput district where diarrhoea has claimed at least one life and affected 30 others in the last one week.

Rayagada Collector SD Singh
Dasmantpur is just 10 km from Kashipur block which is in the grip of cholera since the last around 12 days. Sources said at least 30 tribals in Dasmantpur’s Hatimunda and Chotamba villages have been affected by diarrhoea and are undergoing treatment in Dasmantpur hospital and SLN Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Koraput. A woman reportedly died during treatment at the MCH.

Besides, sporadic cases are pouring in from Dakmora and Gulimusa villages of the block. It is believed that the water-borne disease surfaced in Dasmantpur after local tribals came in contact with residents of the affected areas in Kashipur.  On Wednesday, in-charge chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Koraput Arun Padhi and senior health officials visited the affected villages in Dasmantpur and directed the block administration to ensure supply of safe drinking water to residents.

Health teams are camping in the affected villages and local water bodies are being disinfected on war-footing. Anganwadi and ASHA workers are screening villagers at their doorsteps. Padhi said, “We are taking necessary preventive measures to check the spread of diarrhoea in Dasmantpur. The situation is under control.”

However, locals claimed that the inaccessible hamlets in hilly areas of Dasmantpur are also in the grip of diarrhoea. Health officials are yet to visit these pockets due to inaccessibility. They feared that if rains continue, diarrhoea cases will increase in the coming days.Meanwhile, Koraput administration has put health officials of Laxmipur block on alert in wake of the diarrhoea outbreak in adjacent Dasmantpur.  

On the other hand, two new bacteria, E.coli and Shigella, have been found in the samples of cholera affected persons in Kashipur block. Earlier, the district administration had identified Vibrio cholerae bacteria as the cause behind diarrhoea outbreak in Kashipur.

