Governor Ganeshi Lal, CM Naveen Patnaik hail 'daughter of Odisha' Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and leaders cutting across party lines congratulated the President-elect Droupadi Murmu after her massive victory in the election.

Describing Murmu as the daughter of Odisha, the Governor said that being the first ever tribal President is a matter of pride for all. He wished her a fulfilling tenure.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to congratulate Murmu on being elected as 15th President of India. Terming her as daughter of Odisha, the Chief Minister said it is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in the State that she has been elected for the highest office in the country.

"Her journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country is indeed inspiring and her journey is a shining example of women empowerment. Wish her the very best for a fulfilling tenure ahead," he added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Murmu in her residence at New Delhi and congratulated her. Stating that her victory is a victory for all tribals and common people, Pradhan said that it has strengthened women empowerment and raised hopes among the common and ordinary people.

The victory was celebrated at the official residence of the Minister at New Delhi.Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra also expressed happiness over the victory of Murmu. "Many congratulations to Draupadi Murmu Ji on getting elected as the President of India. Happy that an Odia has occupied such a high office," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim who defied party decision and voted in favour of the NDA Presidential candidate said it is a proud moment for every Odia and he was very happy to have played a "miniscule role" in this.

The Odisha unit of BJP joined the country in celebrating the election of Murmu. State president of the party Samir Mohanty said it is a historical day and a matter of pride for all Odias.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and leaders cutting across party lines congratulated the President-elect Droupadi Murmu after her massive victory in the election. Describing Murmu as the daughter of Odisha, the Governor said that being the first ever tribal President is a matter of pride for all. He wished her a fulfilling tenure. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to congratulate Murmu on being elected as 15th President of India. Terming her as daughter of Odisha, the Chief Minister said it is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in the State that she has been elected for the highest office in the country. "Her journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country is indeed inspiring and her journey is a shining example of women empowerment. Wish her the very best for a fulfilling tenure ahead," he added. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Murmu in her residence at New Delhi and congratulated her. Stating that her victory is a victory for all tribals and common people, Pradhan said that it has strengthened women empowerment and raised hopes among the common and ordinary people. The victory was celebrated at the official residence of the Minister at New Delhi.Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra also expressed happiness over the victory of Murmu. "Many congratulations to Draupadi Murmu Ji on getting elected as the President of India. Happy that an Odia has occupied such a high office," he said. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim who defied party decision and voted in favour of the NDA Presidential candidate said it is a proud moment for every Odia and he was very happy to have played a "miniscule role" in this. The Odisha unit of BJP joined the country in celebrating the election of Murmu. State president of the party Samir Mohanty said it is a historical day and a matter of pride for all Odias.