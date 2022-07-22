Home States Odisha

Governor Ganeshi Lal, CM Naveen Patnaik hail 'daughter of Odisha' Droupadi Murmu

Describing Murmu as the daughter of Odisha, the Governor said that being the first ever tribal President is a matter of pride for all. He wished her a fulfilling tenure.

Published: 22nd July 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Droupadi Murmu PTI

Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and leaders cutting across party lines congratulated the President-elect Droupadi Murmu after her massive victory in the election.

Describing Murmu as the daughter of Odisha, the Governor said that being the first ever tribal President is a matter of pride for all. He wished her a fulfilling tenure.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to congratulate Murmu on being elected as 15th President of India. Terming her as daughter of Odisha, the Chief Minister said it is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in the State that she has been elected for the highest office in the country.

"Her journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country is indeed inspiring and her journey is a shining example of women empowerment. Wish her the very best for a fulfilling tenure ahead," he added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Murmu in her residence at New Delhi and congratulated her. Stating that her victory is a victory for all tribals and common people, Pradhan said that it has strengthened women empowerment and raised hopes among the common and ordinary people.

The victory was celebrated at the official residence of the Minister at New Delhi.Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra also expressed happiness over the victory of Murmu. "Many congratulations to Draupadi Murmu Ji on getting elected as the President of India. Happy that an Odia has occupied such a high office," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim who defied party decision and voted in favour of the NDA Presidential candidate said it is a proud moment for every Odia and he was very happy to have played a "miniscule role" in this.

The Odisha unit of BJP joined the country in celebrating the election of Murmu. State president of the party Samir Mohanty said it is a historical day and a matter of pride for all Odias.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Ganeshi Lal Dharmendra Pradhan Droupadi Murmu
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp