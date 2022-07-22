IIM-Sambalpur director Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal reappointed for second term

Home States Odisha

Jaiswal said that our priority would be to make the permanent campus of the IIM-Sambalpur being constructed at Basantpur on the outskirts of Sambalpur city ready within three months.

SAMBALPUR: Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal, who was recently relieved from the charge of director of IIM-Sambalpur, after serving the premiere B-school for a period of seven years since its inception, has been reappointed for the second term. Jaiswal resumed the office on Thursday and will continue in the office for another five years.

"Our aim would be to rank IIM-S among top 20 business schools of the country in the next five years. Currently, the institute is in 66th position in NIRF ranking. To achieve the same, the faculty resources will be increased in the coming days and thrust will be laid on research," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal said that our priority would be to make the permanent campus of the IIM-Sambalpur being constructed at Basantpur on the outskirts of Sambalpur city ready within three months.

