Jumbo herd wreaks havoc

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Fear gripped rural parts of Gunupur after a herd of elephants destroyed a house in Kanturukudia village. Though the family had a narrow escape, their belongings were completely demolished by the herd.Gunupur Ranger Ranjan Kumar Mohanty assured compensation to the victim’s family. Meanwhile, vice-chairman of Gunupur Municipality Siba Prasad Gouda and Block vice-chairperson Sudarsan Sabar reached the village and arranged dry food and clothes for the family.

