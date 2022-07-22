Home States Odisha

Jumbo herd wreaks havoc

Meanwhile, vice-chairman of Gunupur Municipality Siba Prasad Gouda and Block vice-chairperson Sudarsan Sabar reached the village and arranged dry food and clothes for the family.

Published: 22nd July 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Fear gripped rural parts of Gunupur after a herd of elephants destroyed a house in Kanturukudia village. Though the family had a narrow escape, their belongings were completely demolished by the herd.Gunupur Ranger Ranjan Kumar Mohanty assured compensation to the victim’s family. Meanwhile, vice-chairman of Gunupur Municipality Siba Prasad Gouda and Block vice-chairperson Sudarsan Sabar reached the village and arranged dry food and clothes for the family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp