Loyola wins CSM Synapse Quiz contest

Loyola School won the CSM Synapse Quiz contest, while Mother’s Public School and Sai International School finished as the first and second runners-up respectively.

Published: 22nd July 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Loyola School won the CSM Synapse Quiz contest, while Mother’s Public School and Sai International School finished as the first and second runners-up respectively.Synapse was organised here by CSM Technologies and Quizcraft Global. Adittya Nath Mubayi, who is country’s ace quiz master and has served as the research head of popular television game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, conducted the quiz having two rounds- screening/prelims followed by the finals.

The theme of the quiz was aligned to Centre’s initiative Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. As many as 13 schools from Bhubaneswar participated in the quiz competition of which top six - DAV Chandrasekharpur, DAV Pokhariput, Mother’s Public School, Sai International School, Loyola School and DM Public School made it to the finals.

Founder and CEO of CSM Technologies Priyadarshi Nanu Pany felicitated the finalists of the quiz contest. “Synapse is a great opportunity for the curious, ignited young minds to showcase their quizzical talent. We are delighted to have partnered with Quizcraft Global to create a unique platform that kindles the quizzing spirit, makes the activity competitive and fun at the same time,” said Pany.

