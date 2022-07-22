Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to attend swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu on July 25

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the swearing in ceremony of 15th President of India Droupadi Murmu at New Delhi on July 25. He will leave for New Delhi on Saturday on a four-day trip and return to the state on July 26.

The chief minister spoke to the President elect and wished her on behalf of people of Odisha. He said that all 4.5 crore people of Odisha are proud of her achievement. “Spoke to the daughter of Odisha, President-Elect Smt Droupadi Murmu over phone and wished her all the very best on behalf of people of Odisha. Entire family of 4.5 crore people of Odisha are proud of her achievement,” he tweeted.

The BJD had announced support to the NDA Presidential candidate and campaigned in her support by urging Congress MLAs of the state to vote for her. Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India on Thursday, securing 5,77,777 votes against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha’s 2,61,062 votes. Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure as the 14th President will end July 24.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the swearing in ceremony of 15th President of India Droupadi Murmu at New Delhi on July 25. He will leave for New Delhi on Saturday on a four-day trip and return to the state on July 26. The chief minister spoke to the President elect and wished her on behalf of people of Odisha. He said that all 4.5 crore people of Odisha are proud of her achievement. “Spoke to the daughter of Odisha, President-Elect Smt Droupadi Murmu over phone and wished her all the very best on behalf of people of Odisha. Entire family of 4.5 crore people of Odisha are proud of her achievement,” he tweeted. The BJD had announced support to the NDA Presidential candidate and campaigned in her support by urging Congress MLAs of the state to vote for her. Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India on Thursday, securing 5,77,777 votes against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha’s 2,61,062 votes. Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure as the 14th President will end July 24.