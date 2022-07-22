Home States Odisha

Tusker found dead with bullet wound in Ganjam’s Ghumsur

Sources said a herd of three elephants comprising a tusker, a female and a calf entered North Ghumsur forests from the south on July 17.

Published: 22nd July 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The decomposed carcass of a tusker with gunshot injury was recovered from a cashew orchard near Kandhanuapalli village under Jagannath Prasad forest range in Ghumsur North Division of Ganjam on Wednesday evening.It is suspected that poachers killed the elephant as one of its tusk was missing. Sources said locals first spotted the dead tusker and informed forest officials. Subsequently, forest officer Umakant Dash and beat guard of Bidipur Dhanurdhar Behera reached the village. Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Bikram Dev later joined them and inspected the area.

The tusker’s decomposed carcass
in the cahsew orchard near
Kandhanuapalli

On Thursday, divisional forest officer (DFO) Sudarsan Behera accompanied by veterinary surgeons arrived at the spot. After autopsy was performed, the carcass was buried in a pit.Preliminary examination by forest officials revealed that the 40-year-old tusker died of electrocution. A snapped electricity wire was recovered from near the elephant’s carcass. There was also a gunshot wound on its back. As the right tusk of the elephant was missing, it is suspected that the pachyderm was killed by poachers. However, the exact cause of death can be ascertained after receiving the postmortem report, said a forest officer.

Sources said a herd of three elephants comprising a tusker, a female and a calf entered North Ghumsur forests from the south on July 17. Forest officials believe that the dead tusker might be of the same herd.

This is the second tusker carcass recovered from Jagannath Prasad forest range in the month. On July 6, a tusker was found dead with its tusks missing. After around a week, forest officials arrested three persons in this connection and recovered both the tusks weighing 4.7 kg from their possession.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp