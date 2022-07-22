Tusker found dead with bullet wound in Ganjam’s Ghumsur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The decomposed carcass of a tusker with gunshot injury was recovered from a cashew orchard near Kandhanuapalli village under Jagannath Prasad forest range in Ghumsur North Division of Ganjam on Wednesday evening.It is suspected that poachers killed the elephant as one of its tusk was missing. Sources said locals first spotted the dead tusker and informed forest officials. Subsequently, forest officer Umakant Dash and beat guard of Bidipur Dhanurdhar Behera reached the village. Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Bikram Dev later joined them and inspected the area.

On Thursday, divisional forest officer (DFO) Sudarsan Behera accompanied by veterinary surgeons arrived at the spot. After autopsy was performed, the carcass was buried in a pit.Preliminary examination by forest officials revealed that the 40-year-old tusker died of electrocution. A snapped electricity wire was recovered from near the elephant’s carcass. There was also a gunshot wound on its back. As the right tusk of the elephant was missing, it is suspected that the pachyderm was killed by poachers. However, the exact cause of death can be ascertained after receiving the postmortem report, said a forest officer.

Sources said a herd of three elephants comprising a tusker, a female and a calf entered North Ghumsur forests from the south on July 17. Forest officials believe that the dead tusker might be of the same herd.

This is the second tusker carcass recovered from Jagannath Prasad forest range in the month. On July 6, a tusker was found dead with its tusks missing. After around a week, forest officials arrested three persons in this connection and recovered both the tusks weighing 4.7 kg from their possession.

