Home States Odisha

Case against youth for duping 40 students in Odisha

At least 40 students from four districts were allegedly duped of around Rs 8 lakh by a miscreant on pretext of facilitating their BEd admissions in an Andhra Pradesh (AP)-based university.

Published: 23rd July 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: At least 40 students from four districts were allegedly duped of around Rs 8 lakh by a miscreant on pretext of facilitating their BEd admissions in an Andhra Pradesh (AP)-based university. According to a complaint filed with Dharmasala police station on Friday, the accused Abhijit Das had introduced himself as the university agent to the BEd aspiring candidates last year. 

He had reportedly promised to admit them in the programme as well as help them pass the BEd examinations. Apart from taking their HSC, +2 and +3 certificates for admission purposes, Das had taken Rs 20,000 from each student who opted for the course.

Sources said at least 40 students from Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack and Jajpur had taken admission into BEd course through Das. Last week, they were asked by the agent to go to AP to take the exam scheduled to start from July 21. Das reportedly asked the students to wait for him at Jaraka bus stand as they were supposed to take the train to AP from Bhubaneswar. But the students got suspicious when Das did not turn up and his mobile phone was found switched off. On finding his aide Sandip Kumar Nayak's mobile unreachable as well, the students suspected foul play and filed a police complaint.

"As we do not have any access to the AP-based university for the BEd course, we took help of Das. We paid Rs 20,000 each for admission and gave him all original certificates last year," said Manasi Malik, one of the candidates. Contacted, Dharmasala IIC Rakesh Tripathy said police have started an investigation after registering a case. No arrest has been made till now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BEd Admission Duping
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp