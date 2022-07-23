Home States Odisha

CM Naveen to attend Murmu’s swearing-in

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the swearing-in ceremony of 15th President of India Droupadi Murmu at New Delhi on July 25.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 15th President of India Droupadi Murmu at New Delhi on July 25. He will leave for the national capital on Saturday on a four-day trip and return to the State on July 26.

The Chief Minister on Friday spoke to the President-elect and wished her on behalf of the people of Odisha. He said all 4.5 crore people of the State are proud of her achievement. “Spoke to the daughter of Odisha, President-Elect Smt Droupadi Murmu over the phone and wished her all the very best on behalf of the people of Odisha. The entire family of 4.5 crore people of Odisha are proud of her achievement,” he tweeted.

The BJD had announced support to the NDA Presidential candidate and campaigned in her support by urging Congress MLAs to vote for her. Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India on Thursday.

