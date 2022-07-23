IMD issues heavy rain alert in Odisha's Sundargarh, Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast heavy rainfall at a few places in Odisha in the next four days.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in Sundargarh, Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts on Saturday and isolated places in Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal on Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday, some others districts are likely to receive heavy rains.

The national weather forecaster cautioned that heavy rainfall may lead to temporary waterlogging in low-lying regions and traffic congestion in urban areas.

"A few places in Odisha will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall as the monsoon trough now passes through Ganganagar, Rohtak, Gwalior, Sidhi, Ambikapur, Sambalpur, Balasore and then south-eastwards to east-central Bay of Bengal," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

Besides, the cyclonic circulation over north Odisha and neighbourhood has also enhanced the rainfall activity in the State and some parts received showers on Friday under the influence of the system.

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast heavy rainfall at a few places in Odisha in the next four days. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in Sundargarh, Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts on Saturday and isolated places in Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal on Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday, some others districts are likely to receive heavy rains. The national weather forecaster cautioned that heavy rainfall may lead to temporary waterlogging in low-lying regions and traffic congestion in urban areas. "A few places in Odisha will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall as the monsoon trough now passes through Ganganagar, Rohtak, Gwalior, Sidhi, Ambikapur, Sambalpur, Balasore and then south-eastwards to east-central Bay of Bengal," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. Besides, the cyclonic circulation over north Odisha and neighbourhood has also enhanced the rainfall activity in the State and some parts received showers on Friday under the influence of the system.