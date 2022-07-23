Berhampur University and IISER sings MoU

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Berhampur University (BU) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), Berhampur, on Friday. IISER Berhampur agreed on supporting and developing the academic programmes of BU by exchanging research and educational processes.

Director, IISER Berhampur and Vice-chancellor, BU, have agreed for academic and educational cooperation. Both the institutes would exchange scholars and staff and academic information as well as joint research activities. While VC, Prof Geetanjali Dash signed the MOU on behalf of BU, Registrar Prof K.V.R.Chary signed representing IISER.

BERHAMPUR: A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Berhampur University (BU) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), Berhampur, on Friday. IISER Berhampur agreed on supporting and developing the academic programmes of BU by exchanging research and educational processes. Director, IISER Berhampur and Vice-chancellor, BU, have agreed for academic and educational cooperation. Both the institutes would exchange scholars and staff and academic information as well as joint research activities. While VC, Prof Geetanjali Dash signed the MOU on behalf of BU, Registrar Prof K.V.R.Chary signed representing IISER.