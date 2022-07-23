Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress protest demanding revival of spinning mill

The protesters threatened that unless their five-point charter of demands is fulfilled, the party members will take out a ‘Padayatra’ from Tirtol to Bhubaneswar on July 30.

Published: 23rd July 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

The closed Konark Spinning Mill at Kesinga

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Demanding restoration of Sarala Weavers Cooperative Spinning Mill, members of the Congress party led by Himansu Bhusan Mallick staged a stir and took out a protest rally from Block Chowk to the mill on Friday. Later, hundreds of workers congregated and burnt the effigies of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, chief whip-cum-MLA Prasant Muduli, MP Rajshree Mallick and local MLA Bijaya Shankar Das.

The protesters threatened that unless their five-point charter of demands is fulfilled, the party members will take out a ‘Padayatra’ from Tirtol to Bhubaneswar on July 30. As per sources the SBI had served notice and sealed the mill last month over non-payment of ` 4.74 crores towards loan assistance and attached the mill’s property.

Five-point charter of demands
The state govt must repay ` 4.74 crores to SBI
Revive the spinning mill with modern technology
Set up other profitable industries for creating jobs in case restoration is not feasible
Rehabilitate employees
Provision of maintenance allowance to job losers

