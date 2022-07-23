Rs 3000 for child marriage informers in Odisha's Deogarh
Explaining the motive behind announcing a cash reward, the Collector said, it will motivate people in rural areas to come forward and report such incidents.
DEOGARH: In an effort to prevent child marriages and make Deogarh District Child Marriage free by 2022 end, the district administration on Friday announced a cash reward of ` 3,000 to any person who informs about scheduled child marriage in the district.
The announcement was made by Collector Somesh Upadhayay during a district-level workshop on “Collector’s Vision Building Workshop for Sarpanchs on Child Marriage Free District.” He said more than 50 per cent of GPs has already been declared Child Marriage Free and plans are on to declare the rest by January 26 next year.
“We are now opting for a bottom-up approach where GPs themselves will form task forces at their levels. They will hold regular meetings, create awareness and maintain a record of every marriage held in their areas to keep a track of such practices,” said the collector. Explaining the motive behind announcing a cash reward, the Collector said, it will motivate people in rural areas to come forward and report such incidents.
In 2021 - 43 child marriages stopped
From January to June 2022 - 39 child marriages stopped
370 villages declared child marriage free
153 villages in Reamal block
105 in Barkote block
112 villages in Tileibeni block
344 villages more to be child marriage free
119 villages in Barkote
116 villages in Reamal
109 villages in Tileibeni
