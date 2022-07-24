Cholera death toll rises to nine in Odisha's Rayagada village, Health minister visits Kashipur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Panic gripped villages in Kashipur block of Rayagada after cholera claimed one more life, taking the toll to nine in the district. The deceased was identified as Arjun Majhi from Dengaguda village. Sources said Arjun was affected by cholera on July 16.

He had been discharged after two days of treatment but again admitted to Tikiri hospital on July 20 after his ailment resurfaced. He was discharged on Friday but reportedly died in the night. While health officials have remained tight-lipped about the death, Arjun's family attributed his death to diarrhoea.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das along with Cabinet colleague Jagannath Saraka and Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli visited affected villages in the block on Saturday. They held discussions with doctors and patients at hospitals besides residents in Oshapada, Dudukabahal and Jhudia Sahi in Tikiri.

Later in the evening, the ministers reviewed the situation with Director of Public Health (DPH) Niranjan Mishra, Collector Swadha Dev Singh, sub-collector Bhimsen Sabar and chief district medical officer (CDMO) LM Routray.

Minister Das directed PWD officials to complete the 20-bed extension unit at Tikiri PHC and said the government may allot another 20 beds for the hospital if the district administration sends proposals in this regard.

Initially, it was suspected that diarrhoea was the reason behind spread of the water-borne disease but after the samples were tested at RMRC Bhubaneswar, the administration confirmed that the deaths were due to cholera.

As per reports, total nine persons have so far died and over 150 affected by the water-borne disease. However, official figures have confirmed seven deaths till now. While seven villages are affected, total 229 villages are under surveillance and disinfection done in 178 others.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister asked Utkal Alumina authorities to press two ambulances with necessary medicines for the affected villages. "We have taken measures to check spread of cholera by opening temporary medical camps. Teams are also visiting door to door to detect cases," said Director Public Health Niranjan Mishra.

BERHAMPUR: Panic gripped villages in Kashipur block of Rayagada after cholera claimed one more life, taking the toll to nine in the district. The deceased was identified as Arjun Majhi from Dengaguda village. Sources said Arjun was affected by cholera on July 16. He had been discharged after two days of treatment but again admitted to Tikiri hospital on July 20 after his ailment resurfaced. He was discharged on Friday but reportedly died in the night. While health officials have remained tight-lipped about the death, Arjun's family attributed his death to diarrhoea. Meanwhile, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das along with Cabinet colleague Jagannath Saraka and Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli visited affected villages in the block on Saturday. They held discussions with doctors and patients at hospitals besides residents in Oshapada, Dudukabahal and Jhudia Sahi in Tikiri. Later in the evening, the ministers reviewed the situation with Director of Public Health (DPH) Niranjan Mishra, Collector Swadha Dev Singh, sub-collector Bhimsen Sabar and chief district medical officer (CDMO) LM Routray. Minister Das directed PWD officials to complete the 20-bed extension unit at Tikiri PHC and said the government may allot another 20 beds for the hospital if the district administration sends proposals in this regard. Initially, it was suspected that diarrhoea was the reason behind spread of the water-borne disease but after the samples were tested at RMRC Bhubaneswar, the administration confirmed that the deaths were due to cholera. As per reports, total nine persons have so far died and over 150 affected by the water-borne disease. However, official figures have confirmed seven deaths till now. While seven villages are affected, total 229 villages are under surveillance and disinfection done in 178 others. Meanwhile, the Health Minister asked Utkal Alumina authorities to press two ambulances with necessary medicines for the affected villages. "We have taken measures to check spread of cholera by opening temporary medical camps. Teams are also visiting door to door to detect cases," said Director Public Health Niranjan Mishra.