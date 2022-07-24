Diarrhoea claims three in Odisha's Nabarangpur district, 16 affected

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: After Rayagada and Koraput, Nabarangpur is in the grip of diarrhoea with the district reporting three deaths while 16 persons are affected in Nandahandi and Jharigaon blocks.

As per reports, two persons Subhadra Majhi and Thabir Majhi succumbed to the water-borne disease. A medical team from Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital reached the village after the incident, collected samples and started treating those affected.

Administration sources said, people have been advised not to use water from open source until further orders. In addition, health department has issued an advisory for people to drink only boiled water. The department is closely monitoring the situation as many have come in close contact with those affected, sources added.

Rectal and water samples from the village have been sent to laboratory for testing. As per latest reports, four out of the 16 infected persons have been shifted Nandahandi CHC and DHH Nabarangpur for treatment while others are being treated in village.

On July 20, one Punei Bhotra of Dumarpadar village had succumbed to diarrhoea. Soon, a medical team from DHH led by additional district medical officer rushed to the village and sent samples of 131 people to laboratory for testing.

Similar symptoms of vomiting and stomach pain are also being reported from Umerkote, Chandahandi and Kosagumuda blocks. But people are often seeing reaching out to the local ‘vaids’ or quacks for treatment.

CDMO Nabarangpur Kali Prasad Behera said, treatment at doorsteps apart, health workers, anganwadi and Asha workers have been deployed to create awareness among people. "Posters have been put up in different areas of Nabarangpur district and announcements are going on to help people get correct and fast treatment," said Behera.

