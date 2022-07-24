Home States Odisha

Fisherman nets Ghol fish in Odisha's Bhadrak, sells at Rs 3.1 lakh

In a turn of fortune, a fisherman who netted a 32 kg Ghol fish in Bhadrak, sold his catch to a Kolkata-based company at a whopping Rs 3.10 lakh on Saturday.

Published: 24th July 2022

By Express News Service

Sources said Hapish Olla earned his livelihood through fishing at Dharma sea mouth  and caught the rare marine species on Friday. He then bought his catch to Chandninipala fish auction centre in Chandbali where a daily fish supplier informed the Kolkata-based company about the find.

After receiving videos and pictures of the fish, the company agreed to purchase it at Rs 3.1 lakh.

