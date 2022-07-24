Man kills father-in-law, arrested

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his father-in-law after a fight with his wife escalated on Friday. The accused, Ramani Behera of Pangatira village under Parjang police station limits, had fled into the forest but was later nabbed by police.

According to IIC Prasant Kumar Patra, Behera had married the younger daughter of the deceased, Parsuram Barik (60), ten years ago. He was a drunkard and often beat his wife, Sulochana. On Friday, Sulochana had gone to her parents’ house and when she returned, they had accompanied her back.

After her return, Behera began abusing her which led to a quarrel with his father-in-law. He then hit Barik with an axe, injuring him severely. Barik was taken to Parjang hospital where he was pronounced dead, said Patra.“We detained Behera on Saturday and search is on to seize the weapon of offence,” added IIC Patra.

