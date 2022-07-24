Home States Odisha

Over 2,000 trees axed in Cuttack city, afforestation yet to start

As per survey report, around 900 more trees will be cut for the canal road project from Nuabazaar to Biribati in the second phase.

Published: 24th July 2022 09:47 AM

Deforestation

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Over 2,200 trees have been felled so far to carry out three major development projects in Cuttack city but the process of compensatory afforestation to make up for the loss is yet start.

Worse still, plans are afoot to cut another around 900 trees to complete the three ongoing projects - SCB Medical College and Hospital redevelopment, Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) and Taladanda Canal road expansion.

So far, 140 trees have been felled for SCB redevelopment project and 198 for CNBT project at Khannagar. Similarly, at least 1,929 trees have been cut for expansion of Taladanda canal road from Jobra to Nuabazaar in the first phase. As per survey report, around 900 more trees will be cut for the canal road project from Nuabazaar to Biribati in the second phase.

As per rules, at least 10 saplings should be planted for every tree cut by the government agencies implementing the projects. Sources said that though the government agencies executing the three projects have already deposited Rs 1.22 crore for compensatory afforestation, not a single tree has been planted by the Forest department in the city till date.

As per reports, over Rs 18.94 lakh has been deposited towards tree felling for CNBT project and more than Rs 9.51 lakh for SCB redevelopment project. Similarly, Rs 93.66 lakh has been deposited towards tree cutting on both sides of Taladanda canal road from Jobra to Nuabazaar.

Expressing shock over the massive felling of trees for the projects, city-based environmental activists said the loss are irreversible. “The trees that were felled must be at least 50-years-old and some were over 100 years old. The trees were not just giving shade to pedestrians but also sheltered a lot of birds and reptiles. Recouping the loss is a near impossible task,” opined activists.

City DFO Ajit Kumar Satapathy, however, said a survey is underway to identify a suitable space for creation of forest with ecological balance system out of the fund availed for compensatory afforestation.

